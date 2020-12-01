ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 16-year-old girl from Lakewood died over the summer after consuming alcohol and fentanyl. Now Jorge Che-Quiab, the 25-year-old man accused of giving her the drug, is charged with murder, sex assault on a child and other crimes.
“In this case, we have a juvenile victim who was given what she thought was ‘oxy,’ and she is dead from a fentanyl overdose,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “It is incredibly concerning that unsuspecting drug users could inadvertently be consuming fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than oxycodone.”
Che-Quiab is being held on a $2,000,000 bond in the Arapahoe County Jail in connection with the girl’s Aug. 7 death. He has been charged with 13 counts:
- Murder 1, extreme indifference, a Class 1 felony
- Murder 1, felony murder, a Class 1 felony
- 2 counts of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, a Class 1 drug felony
- 2 counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a Class 1 drug felony
- Sex assault on a child, a Class 4 felony
- Enticement of a child, a Class 4 felony
- 3 counts of contributing the delinquency of a minor, a Class 4 felony
- Sex assault , a Class 4 felony
- Criminal attempt to commit sex assault on an incapacitated victim, a Class 3 felony
Che-Quiab is scheduled to appear in court for a status conference on Dec. 9.
First degree murder is an inappropriate charge, but what can one expect from our illiterate and incompetent Legislature? Charge Mr. Che-Quiab correctly or let him go.