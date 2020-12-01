Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Neighbors in Fort Collins stepped in to restore a COVID-19 memorial after it was vandalized. The memorial honored those who died from the illness.
Sara Steen placed posterboard circles on her fence outside her home with names of each person in Larimer County who died of the virus. As of late last week, 67 people had lost their lives.
It was on the morning of Nov. 5 when Steen saw the damage — a black streak of spray paint on each circle. After a few passerbys noticed the damage too, Steen posted a sign announcing new plans to restore the memorial.
Ten days later, the group remade 63 new emblems, 36 of which were brand new from neighbors.
Steen says she plans to keep updating the memorial.
Did she also create a memorial for those killed by drunk drivers this year? Or by homicide in the county? Or for those murdered in the womb? Probably not, because she doesn’t care about them as much as she cares about making a political statement out of hatred.