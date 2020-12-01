Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles have been cleared to return to practice on Wednesday following another negative Coronavirus test, per a source familiar with the situation.
All three quarterbacks missed Sunday’s game against the Saints due to the NFL’s coronavirus contact tracing program.
Now that the players are out of quarantine they’re scheduled to rejoin the team as the Broncos begin practice for their Sunday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.