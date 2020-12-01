Comments
DENVER (CBS4)- Denver International Airport was put on a ground stop Tuesday afternoon after someone in air traffic control tested positive for COVID-19. The ground stop lasted from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The FAA now says they are in a ground delay until 5:45 p.m.
According to information from the FAA’s website, DIA personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 23, Nov. 22, Nov. 27 and Nov. 30.
Air traffic controllers will work in another location on Wednesday as the workspace is cleaned from 7- 8 p.m.