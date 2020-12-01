DENVER (CBS4) – A storm in Wyoming and another in Montana early Tuesday will drop south across Colorado through Wednesday night. The storms will drop temperatures 20 to 30 degrees compared to Monday but won’t bring much snow since they are lacking much moisture.
In addition to the cold, gusty winds are likely at times especially during the late morning and afternoon hours on Tuesday. Northwest winds could gust as high as 45 mph in Denver and all along the urban corridor. Temperatures will likely be stuck in the 30s all day at lower elevations while most mountain towns stay in the teens and 20s .
The second storm will bring a reinforcing shot of cold air and therefore Wednesday will be even colder with temperatures staying below freezing across most of the state.
In terms of snow, the limited moisture means most mountain areas will get 1-4 inches with isolated amounts up to 6 inches. Mountain areas north of Interstate 70 should get the highest snow amounts.
In the metro area, many neighborhoods will get between a trace and 1 inch of total accumulation by late Wednesday. The south and west sides of town could get slightly more while the foothills (above 6,000′) could get up to 4 inches in some areas.
Sunshine returns to Colorado on Thursday and relatively warmer weather starts to return on Friday. Dry weather is expected for at least 7 days starting Thursday.