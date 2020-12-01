'Arts Through It All' Is A New Campaign Hoping To Help Artists Hit Hard By The PandemicWith countless canceled shows and events the arts have struggled during this pandemic, a new campaign hopes to bring some help though.

17 minutes ago

Lawmakers Met For Day Two Of The Special SessionAs the special session continues, lawmakers are working hard to come up with a relief fund package for small business.

26 minutes ago

Another Temperature Drop WednesdayWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

31 minutes ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci Warns Of Increase In Colorado COVID Cases After Holiday EventsDr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, warned of "a surge upon a surge" during a news conference with Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday afternoon about the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Fauci said gatherings and social events between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day will lead to another increase in the number of cases.

39 minutes ago

No Fans At Denver Nuggets Games When Season Starts Later This MonthDue to current state and local guidelines, the Nuggets will not be able to host fans at Ball Arena at this time.

2 hours ago

Police: Samuel Morgan Hit By SUV After Stepping Into Street To Avoid Cyclist On SidewalkThe pedestrian who was hit by an SUV after her reportedly stepped into the street to avoid a cyclist on the sidewalk, has been identified at 29-year-old Samuel Morgan.

2 hours ago