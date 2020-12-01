Temperatures plummeted on Tuesday as a cold front plowed through the state. This front also brought some light snow and rain, but the real hit was the cold.
Another cold front follows right behind it on Wednesday, knocking us down another ten or so degrees for most of the state. Most of the state will be below freezing on Wednesday. Add in a little wind chill, and we will be feeling very chilly.
Here is a look at our anticipated highs for Wednesday.
A little mountain snow will continue as well. We don’t expect much, anywhere from another 1 to 4 inches through Wednesday. Here in Denver, we could also see some light snow but should stay under an inch at most. We expect nothing more than a trace amount of snow, with the south side of town being the exception. They could see a bit more.
We start to thaw out on Thursday when sunshine returns and we head back into the 40s. Then 50s arrive again on Friday and we should stay in that range through the weekend and early next week.