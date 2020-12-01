PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Fans will be allowed in the stands for Colorado’s high school football championship games after all. A few, at least. The games take place in Pueblo on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Colorado State University Pueblo is hosting the games and has a variance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to do so. The number of fans will be limited to 75 and non-household groups must be 6 feet apart. All the spectators, as well as coaches, officials, staff and anyone not actively playing must wear masks.
Initially the plan was to not allow any fans, but the Colorado High School Activities Association petitioned the CDPHE to make the change.
The limited number of tickets will be made available through the schools that are playing in the games.
This will be the first time in CHSAA’s 100 year history that all of the championship games will be taking place in one location.