BOULDER (CBS4/AP) – The University of Colorado has ordered its men’s basketball program to pause activities for COVID-19 reasons and the Pac-12 has postponed the Buffaloes’ conference opener at Arizona that was set for Wednesday.
The Pac-12 said it would work with both schools to find a mutually agreeable makeup date.
Athletic director Rick George said the status of other upcoming games is dependent on contact tracing and subsequent testing of players and basketball staff this week.
“As we have since the pandemic began, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, campus and community as we navigate this season,” George said in a statement.
CU has paused all activities for their men’s basketball program including Wednesday’s conference opener against Arizona.
Statement from Rick George ⬇️⬇️@CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/G0rmilFQqW
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 1, 2020
The last time the Buffaloes’ regular season was interrupted was in December 2006 when back-to-back home games were canceled because of a snowstorm.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)