DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos may not be done paying their penance to the NFL. ESPN’S Jeff Legwold told CBS4 that the team could face a hefty fine and could lose a draft pick for not abiding with COVID protocols.
On Saturday, contact tracing revealed that all four Broncos quarterbacks weren’t wearing masks and didn’t adhere to social distancing protocols in a meeting earlier in the week.
Jeff Driskel has since tested positive with COVID while Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were sent home on Saturday and told to quarantine. All four missed Sunday’s game with the Saints, forcing the Broncos to use Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman and practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback.
The NFL seems to be cracking down on teams who aren’t following the COVID guidelines. Both the Saints and Raiders were heavily penalized earlier in the week. New Orleans was fined $500,000 and stripped of a 7th round draft pick for not wearing masks in the team’s win over Tampa Bay. Las Vegas lost a 6th round draft pick and fined $350,000 for a series of violations.
If the Broncos do receive another penalty, it will be the second time the team has been fined this season. Vic Fangio was fined $100,000 and the team was docked $250,000 earlier in the season when Fangio wasn’t wearing his mask enough during the team’s game at Pittsburgh.