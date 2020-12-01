(CBS4) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, will join Gov. Jared Polis in a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest developments in Colorado’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
WATCH CBSN DENVER: See Fauci/Polis News Conference Live At Noon On Tuesday
More than 1,800 people were in Colorado hospitals on Monday with confirmed coronavirus cases. With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise across the state, celebrating the December holidays outside your household may be discouraged.
Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He is expected to discuss with Polis the expected arrival time of a COVID vaccine in Colorado.
Tuesday’s news conference begins at noon and can be seen on CBSN Denver. It marks the first news conference for the governor since he himself tested positive for COVID over the weekend.