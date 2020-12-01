CBS4 INVESTIGATESDPS changes work-from-home accommodation rules, some teachers consider leaving district
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus

(CBS4) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, will join Gov. Jared Polis in a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest developments in Colorado’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

WATCH CBSN DENVER: See Fauci/Polis News Conference Live At Noon On Tuesday

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, testifies during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine Covid-19, focusing on an update on the federal response in Washington, DC, on September 23, 2020. (Photo by Graeme JENNINGS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

More than 1,800 people were in Colorado hospitals on Monday with confirmed coronavirus cases. With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise across the state, celebrating the December holidays outside your household may be discouraged.

Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He is expected to discuss with Polis the expected arrival time of a COVID vaccine in Colorado.

Tuesday’s news conference begins at noon and can be seen on CBSN Denver. It marks the first news conference for the governor since he himself tested positive for COVID over the weekend.

Jesse Sarles

Comments

Leave a Reply