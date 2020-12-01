ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol says a driver collided with a go-cart on Monday, injuring a juvenile. The adult driver left the scene but was found a short distance away by deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. near 84th Avenue and Interstate 25, according to CSP’s Josh Lewis.
A home-made go-cart driven by a 15-year-old male was southbound on a private business road and approaching West 83rd Avenue, Lewis said. A 10-year-old male was a passenger on the go-cart.
The go-cart, Lewis said, entered the lanes of westbound traffic on West 83rd and struck the passenger side of a 1992 Ford Mustang. The Mustang’s 33-year-old driver did not stop at the scene.
“Technically, it fits the description of a hit-and-run,” Lewis told CBS4, “but he was found quickly.”
The 10-year-old child was seriously hurt but is expected to survive, Lewis added.
Neither driver was injured.
CSP investigators are still examining the circumstances of the incident and charges are being considered, Lewis said.