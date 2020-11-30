DENVER (CBS4) – This year has been especially difficult for children at the Boys & Girls Clubs and their families, so CBS4 is collecting toys for them. The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive needs 10,000 toys to meet the clubs’ needs.

“More than 90-percent of our families are living on less than $30,000 a year, and many of our club parents are essential workers. They’re out there in the fields of healthcare, food and beverage, construction, so they’re not able to be home with their children during the day, which is exceptionally hard in this new learning environment where many kids are not going to school, day-in and day-out,” said Erin Porteous, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

There are 20 clubs in the Denver Metro Area. Throughout the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Clubs have stepped up to meet the needs of their members, including providing food and personal hygiene delivers during the Stay at Home Order. Then they opened during the summer to provide relief for parents who had to work. The clubs became remote learning centers for those who needed it as school got back underway in the fall, and they continue to provide after-school care in limited capacity.

“We serve kids from 6-years-old all the way up to 18. And what we’re looking for from the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive is new, unwrapped toys for our younger kids, but also for our older kids,” Porteous explained.

Some donations that are popular with club members include:

–Gift Cards

–Art Supplies

–Games

–STEM Kits

–Sports Equipment

–Headphones

–Sports Team Clothing

–Makeup

LINK: For More Information About The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

CBS4 is partnered with King Soopers stores throughout the Front Range. You can make a donation by dropping a new, unwrapped toy in the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive bin in participating King Soopers. The collection runs through December 24th.