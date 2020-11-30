Kendall Hinton Shares How Playing Quarterback As 'Childhood Dream'Kendall Hinton, who is a WR on the Broncos practice squad, was called up to the active roster on Saturday afternoon.

Fine, Loss Of A Draft Pick? Broncos May Not Be Done Paying Their Penance To The NFL After COVID ViolationEven after being forced to play despite having no quarterbacks, Denver could still face a hefty fine and could lose a draft pick for not abiding with the NFL's COVID protocols.

Vic Fangio 'Disappointed' Drew Lock And Other Broncos Quarterbacks Put Team In Difficult PositionQuarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were pulled off the practice field and sent home after the NFL deemed them high-risk close contacts of Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for COVID.

'Most Eventful 24 Hours Of My Life': Kendall Hinton Reacts To Shaky NFL Debut With Denver BroncosKendall Hinton, a rookie receiver and former Wake Forest quarterback from the Broncos practice squad, made a shaky NFL debut at quarterback by going 1 for 9 for 13 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

COVID In Colorado: Some Call Foul On Disallowing Fans At State Championship In PuebloLimited numbers of fans were in the stands at several high school football games in the Denver metro area Saturday, as teams hoped to advance to the state championship next weekend.