(CBS4) – Portions of Eagle County Open Space will close to the public on Tuesday to support seasonal wildlife needs and migration routes. Officials are coordinating with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to close various trails in an effort to protect wildlife populations in the Eagle River Valley.
Dec. 1 Closures:
- Main trailhead and parking lot for Brush Creek Valley Ranch and Open Space
- Three Sisters Trail
- Seasonal closure gate at boundary of Haymaker trail system in Town of Eagle
- BLM Trails: Pool & Ice, Dirt Surfer, Hillbilly Trail, Will’s Thrill, and the Bellyache Road gates
- Western portion of the Eagle River Preserve
The third loop of Haymaker and Extra Credit close on Dec. 15. The Salt Creek area of the Brush Creek Valley Ranch and Open Space will remain open to hikers and equestrian riders.
Officials said ice skating is prohibited on local irrigation ponds because they are not monitored and the ice might be thin. Dogs must be on a leash at the Eagle River Preserve, with the exception of the off-leash area in the northeast corner. Visitors are asked to avoid disturbing wildlife, especially elk and deer.
The seasonal closure at the Brush Creek Valley Ranch and Open Space runs until July 1 or as deemed necessary by CPW. The lower parking area of the Eagle River Preserve will reopen to vehicles in the spring after the snow melts.
For up-to-date information on seasonal closures visit the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance website.