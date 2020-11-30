Broncos emergency quarterback Kendall Hinton joined CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

DENVER (CBS4) – Kendall Hinton, who is a WR on the Broncos practice squad, was called up to the active roster on Saturday afternoon and asked to play quarterback in the Broncos game against the Saints.

“I’m heading to the airport to pick up my girlfriend, thinking it’s a regular weekend,” Hinton said recalling the moment he got the phone call about playing quarterback.

“Practice squad guys are usually up in the suite (during the game), so I was taking Saturday as a day to relax and get my mind right, and I get that call about 4:30 and they say ‘strap it up you’re going to playing quarterback tomorrow.’ It was pretty unreal. It took a while for it to really hit me.”

Hinton said the support he received from his Broncos teammates helped him remain calm on game day.

“I was crazy nervous the night before, but when I got around the guys and saw how much encouragement they had for me and how uplifting the locker room was, it made things a lot easier,” said Hinton.

Hinton joked that the day after his emergency start, he was feeling the effect of playing in his first NFL game.

“Beat up,” Hinton said with a smile when asked about how his body was feeling after the game. “It’s been over a year since I played in an actual game, so that contact, it takes some time getting used to.”

RELATED: Vic Fangio ‘Disappointed’ Drew Lock And Other Broncos Quarterbacks Put Team In Difficult Position

Following his NFL debut, Hinton will now go back on the Broncos practice squad and continuing working at wide receiver.

“It was awesome to be able to live out a childhood dream. I think quarterback is behind me, but I think I showed I’m willing to play anywhere on the field. I’ll be able to go back to practice squad and get back to doing what I’m here to do and perfect (wide receiver) and focus on that for now.”