AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – James Dolmas, a former Rangeview High School employee, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for using his position to gain the trust of underage female students and then sexually assault them. Dolmas, 29, worked as a hall monitor and theater assistant at the Aurora school. He was employed by Aurora Public Schools for nearly 10 years prior to his arrest in July 2019.
Dolmas was very manipulative in the relationship he formed with the students and asked them to help him cover up the crimes.
“He derived sexual pleasure from violence, and the sexual contacts left physical marks on the girls,” a news release from the 18th Judicial District stated. It also said Dolmas had sex with one of his victims inside the school.
In addition to having unlawful sexual contact with several students, he also exchanged sexually explicit photographs with them.
“He got them used to pain, because he found that arousing. He did this at the school to students. It was about power and control,” Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Gramer said in a prepared statement.
Dolmas reached a plea deal in August and his sentencing hearing was last week. One victim spoke at the hearing and said “I did trust him, and I was vulnerable. … I was too terrified and ashamed to tell anyone.”