MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Manitou Springs Police Department patrol officer, Jacob Carley, 41, was arrested and jailed last Tuesday by Colorado Springs police officers for alleged misdemeanor harassment.

MSPD stated in a press release that Carley has been placed on administrative leave and the department is following its standard internal affairs protocol in its own investigation, but CSPD is handling the criminal investigation into the Carley’s behavior.

Carley is accused of posting nude photos of a female acquaintance on a social media platform.

In case documents obtained by Colorado Springs CBS affiliate KKTV, the woman noticed Carley had published several images of her on his Tumblr page – pictures that she said she had sent only to Carley and which were meant to be private between the two of them. The woman told investigators she never gave Carley permission to release the images.

Carley told investigators he was was unaware the woman did not want the photos publicly posted, according to the arrest papers.

Manitou Springs Chief of Police Brian Churchill addressed the public in a Facebook post: “I can state the alleged conduct leading to the officer’s arrest did not occur during the performance of his law enforcement duties nor was it within the scope of his employment,” he wrote. “Actions by our officers which break the public trust and/or violate our Mission, Vision and Values will be addressed appropriately. We depend on our citizens just as they depend on us. If we don’t have your trust, if you don’t believe in us as individuals and as an agency, then we cannot and will not be successful. We, the men and women of MPSD, have no patience or tolerance for officers that tarnish our badge and reputation.”

Carley was advised in court on Wednesday and posted a $2,000 bond, according to online court records. He returns to court Dec. 7.

The charge, Posting a Private Image For Harassment, is a Class 3 misdemeanor.

Carley was sentenced to probation in a pair of earlier assault cases in northern Colorado in 2013 and 2015, according to online criminal records. He avoided jail despite violating the terms of his probation three times in each case.

KKTV chose not to reveal the woman’s identity nor the nature of her relationship with the officer. CBS4 is honoring that decision.