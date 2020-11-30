Comments
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of ice sculptors are showcasing their work in Evergreen as part of “A Story Book Holiday in Evergreen.” They are creating life size recreations of holiday stories throughout the town.
Cool Hand Ice Sculptors in Longmont set out to place nine sculptures to spread cheer during the holiday season. Five of the creations were unveiled on Nov. 27.
The remaining four will be unveiled on Dec. 3. Then, starting on Dec. 4, kids and kids at heart can listen to Santa Claus and Rabbi Jamie read holiday stories via the Evergreen Chamber Facebook Page and YouTube.
A different story will be read each week through Christmas Eve.
LINK: Evergreen Ice Sculptures