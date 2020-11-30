DENVER (CBS4) – A unique piece of street art appeared in suspended fashion above a Denver street over the weekend. It’s a tribute to the life of Elijah McClain, the young Black man from Aurora who died after being stopped by police.
The memorial is made of wire and is located above the intersection of 18th Avenue and Sherman Street, a few blocks away from Colorado’s capitol.
McClain died in August 2019 after being stopped by police while he was walking home with a ski mask on. An investigation into his death is still ongoing but Aurora city attorneys claim officers were justified in stopping the 23-year-old and in their use of the carotid hold, a subduing technique that was later banned by the City of Aurora.
The art shows McClain playing a violin. He was an accomplished violinist and reportedly played at animal shelters.