DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County School District transitioned to full remote learning on Monday. The district announced students in preschool through 12th grade would make the switch after Thanksgiving Break.
(credit: Douglas County School District)
In an email to families and staff on Nov. 12, Interim Superintendent Corey Wise said the district made the decision based on the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
“DCSD will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation during December to make further decisions about the second semester,” stated Wise. “Currently, the second semester is scheduled to resume Monday, Jan. 4 for staff and Tuesday, Jan. 5 for students. We will continue to keep families updated on our plans for return following Winter Break.”
On Tuesday, the school district’s Nutrition Services Department will offer free meals for all students ages 18 and under. The meal pick-ups will take place every Tuesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. A list of pick up locations is available here.
DCSD will continue to offer BASE child case during the remote learning period. The school district plans to finish out the current high school football season with capacity restrictions. School officials will monitor COVID-19 data and make decisions about spring sports before January.
“Making the decision to transition to remote learning, yet again, has been absolutely heartbreaking,” Wise added. “We know it is better for our students to be in school, in-person, with their peers, and amazing educators. However, the high number of cases and quarantines is creating an environment where many of our students and teachers no longer have a predictable school routine.”
Fore more information about learning changes at DCSD, visit the school district’s website. DCSD also created an interactive COVID-19 tracker, which provides updated information about the number of cases among students and staff.
Audra Streetman
