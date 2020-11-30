Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A hiker and her dog had to be rescued on Miners Creek Trail in Frisco Saturday night. Summit County Rescue Group says the dog’s paws were frozen!
Both are expected to be okay. They recovered at a hotel.
Rescuers say the woman is from the Denver metro area.
The Summit County Rescue Group reminds hikers to be overprepared when hiking in Colorado’s high country.
“We don’t judge, but we should all remember that our dogs don’t make choices and shouldn’t have to suffer the consequences. Our dogs just follow in our footsteps, trusting us to make good choices for them,” rescuers said on social media.