DENVER (CBS4) – Delivery app DoorDash is adding a $2 fee to orders placed in Denver. BusinessDen reports the “Denver fee” is in response to a Denver City Council decision to cap the fees delivery apps can charge restaurants.
The 15% cap went into effect in October. Some food delivery companies had been charging restaurants up to 35% of the bill.
DoorDash issued the following statement to BusinessDen:
“Denver has temporarily capped the fees that we may charge local restaurants. To continue to offer you convenient delivery while ensuring that Dashers are active and earning, you will now see a charge added to Denver orders.”
