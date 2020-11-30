DENVER (CBS4) – It was not your regular Thanksgiving weekend at Denver International Airport, passenger volume was way down — half from last year — but health officials are still worried about the potential impacts this may have.
“It was terrible. They’re not social distancing at all. The planes are full,” traveler Abryanna Bibbs said.
Bibbs and her mom thought their trip to Las Vegas wouldn’t see as many people packed together, but they were wrong.
“It’s disappointing so we probably won’t be traveling again,” Bibbs said.
Denver International Airport estimated 40,000 people would go through the checkpoint Sunday, which makes it the busiest it has been since mid-March.
“Everybody had masks on, it was fine,” Shelby Willamson.
The Williamsons came back from St. Louis and thought their trip was pretty unremarkable.
“It felt like it was normal, it was kind of full, but nice,” Williamson added.
Denver International Airport has added measures to try and keep people safe from COVID-19, including sanitization stations, increased cleanings, and more trains to avoid crowding, but until there’s a vaccine widely available, passengers will be cautioned against travel, something that will likely last through Christmas and beyond.