DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado House Speaker KC Becker announced Monday afternoon, the same day lawmakers convened for a special session, a House Minority staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 was present in the chambers. House Republican leadership says the staffer, whom has not been identified, was cleared to return to work on Nov. 24 by a doctor.
Colorado House Republican Leader Hugh McKean says the aide tested positive on Nov. 17.
Becker says the staffer was sent home and is not allowed to return until she tests negative.
“This was a reckless breach of the House’s safety protocols, and it will not be tolerated. The minority’s dangerous disregard for simple and effective protections and this staffer’s presence on the floor has placed the health of every lawmaker and member of staff at risk as we meet to pass critical legislation to help Coloradans get through this crisis,” Becker stated.
“There should be minimal concern about their condition,” stated McKean.
Becker’s office says there are no plans to suspend the special session.
Earlier on Monday, state Rep. Cathy Kipp, a Democrat representing House District 52, shared an image apparently showing Rep. Larry Liston, a Republican representing House District 16, wearing his mask on his head and speaking to other lawmakers.
Not wearing a mask us one thing, mocking it like this or coming across the aisle maskless to greet your colleagues is just offensive.#coleg #copolitics pic.twitter.com/ztBQNHuYFT
— Cathy_Kipp (@Cathy_Kipp) November 30, 2020
“Not wearing a mask us one thing, mocking it like this or coming across the aisle maskless to greet your colleagues is just offensive,” said Kipp.