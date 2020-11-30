CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether two armed robberies at Centennial gas stations on Thanksgiving are connected. In one of the robberies, a gas station clerk was fatally shot by the suspect.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect(s), who are considered armed and dangerous.

The first robbery happened at the Conoco gas station located at 10210 East Arapahoe Road. Deputies said the suspect fired a single round into the ceiling after the clerk gave the suspect cash. The clerk was not injured and the suspect left the scene on foot.

The suspect in this robbery is described as a white man, 5’3″ to 5’7″, wearing a grey sweatshirt with neon lettering on the front with grey pants, grey shoes, a black facemask and tan work gloves.

In the second robbery, investigators said the suspect walked into the Valero Gas station at South Quebec Street and East County Line Road around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk who put cigarettes and money from the cash register in a shopping bag. The clerk was shot in the stomach after handing over the money.

The clerk later died at the hospital while in surgery. He was identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner as 24-year-old Mauricio Omar Perez.

The suspect accused of shooting Perez is described as a white male between 5’3″ and 5’7″. He was wearing a grey hoodie with a black and white plaid shirt/jacket, grey pants, brown shoes and eye glasses.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking away from the scene. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lone Tree Police Department and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.