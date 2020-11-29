COVID In Colorado: Some Call Foul On Disallowing Fans At State Championship In PuebloLimited numbers of fans were in the stands at several high school football games in the Denver metro area Saturday, as teams hoped to advance to the state championship next weekend.

Improbable Game: Broncos Players React To NFL's Decision To Keep Game Against SaintsAfter a whirlwind of change on Saturday, the Denver Broncos are preparing to take on the New Orleans Saints with a wide receiver at quarterback.

Broncos Starter, Backup Quarterbacks Won't Be Playing In Sunday's Game Due To COVIDAll quarterbacks are ineligible to play on Sunday, and none of the quarterbacks were wearing masks at the time of exposure.

Garett Bolles Signs 4-Year $68 Million Extension With BroncosGarett Bolles came into the 2020 season with his starting spot in question, now he’ll be the starting left tackle for the next four seasons.

‘Very Special For Me’: Fangio Reminisces First Coaching Stop In NFL With New Orleans SaintsThe last time the New Orleans Saints beat the Denver Broncos was back in 1994 and Vic Fangio was there – as the outside linebackers coach for the Saints.