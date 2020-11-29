DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of Colorado nonprofits hope Coloradans will feel generous on Colorado Gives Day. This year it falls on Dec. 8.
It’s a day when people can give back and donate to charities of their choice.
Community First Foundation and FirstBank are behind the movement to help create a more whole community.
“Every nonprofit receiving a donation on Colorado Gives Day receives a portion of the fund, increasing impact and the value of every dollar donated. Colorado Gives Day has grown to be Colorado’s largest one-day online giving event, raising more than $257 million since it began in 2010,” according to the Colorado Gives website.
Donations are being accepted.
Each charity is recognized and listed as in good standing by the Internal Revenue Service and the Secretary of State. Donations are tax deductible.