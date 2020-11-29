Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters have contained 94% of the Cameron Peak Fire — up slightly in recent days. The fire has burned 208,913 acres, the most in Colorado’s history.
Crews extinguished more hotspots on Saturday, but face drier and warmer conditions with increased potential for fire behavior on Monday.
A Stage 2 fire restriction is in place in the Canyon Lakes Ranger District which means campfires are prohibited.
The fire burned more than 220 homes. It began on Aug. 13. A cause is still under investigation.