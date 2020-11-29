CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Cameron Peak Fire, Colorado News, Larimer County News, Wildfires

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters have contained 94% of the Cameron Peak Fire — up slightly in recent days. The fire has burned 208,913 acres, the most in Colorado’s history.

(credit: CBS)

Crews extinguished more hotspots on Saturday, but face drier and warmer conditions with increased potential for fire behavior on Monday.

A Stage 2 fire restriction is in place in the Canyon Lakes Ranger District which means campfires are prohibited.

The fire burned more than 220 homes. It began on Aug. 13. A cause is still under investigation.

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply