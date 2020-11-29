BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Buffaloes defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 20-10 on Saturday night, becoming bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016. But this game was only put together two days before kickoff.

Colorado was originally supposed to play the University of Southern California, but the game was canceled due to several coronavirus cases in at USC.

“You guys all know what’s going on around the country and how this pandemic has spiked everywhere. And it’s really going to affect a lot of teams, including ourselves at some point,” Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell said on Wednesday.

According to a source within the athletic department, Colorado’s football team has already had some positive cases during the season. The number of positive cases were not disclosed, but the source said the number has been “very low.”

“It seems like it’s at its strongest point right now. So, we got to be extra precautions about really taking care of ourselves,” Dorrell said. “I just think it’s really at that point in time with where this thing is, we got to be really precautious.”

To protect the team from a major outbreak, players and coaches are tested six days a week. Before they hit the field on gameday, they are tested at the team hotel. Once the players and coaches arrive at the stadium, they play in empty stadiums.

Earlier in the year, CU was able to host up to 920 family members, but a public health order from Boulder County Health in November cut that short. Even with all the safety measures in place, coach Dorrell knows that it won’t guarantee long-term success.

“That just tells you we don’t know everything. You know, even the medical people. It’s one of those things that you can’t take lightly at all,” Dorrell said.

Colorado held off San Diego State 20-10. The Buffaloes remain undefeated.