GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park Resort officials officially announced Dec. 3 as the their opening date. The resort had multiple delays after originally announcing Nov. 18 as opening day.
Resort officials say the state still needs to approve their plans as much of the state battles large jumps in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Those plans include modified operations in an effort to keep guests and staff healthy.
We anticipate opening on Dec. 3 at 9am (pending state approval). We’re stoked to welcome you back for the 20/21 season & would like to extend our gratitude to employees who've been working diligently to help us open. For more info on this season, visit https://t.co/wET00CJXMB pic.twitter.com/gkG7I14QKb
— Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) November 28, 2020
“We’re stoked to open for the winter season and welcome skiers, riders and adventurers to play, reset, and recharge,” said Sky Foulkes, president and COO of Winter Park Resort.
The resort created a guide, Shred Another Day, to help guests know what to anticipate on their slopes.
Lift tickets are not available, however those with a season pass will have access. Reservations are not yet required.
Rentals, lessons and guides will need to be pre-booked.
Several other ski areas have opened in the last couple of weeks and implemented a reservation system to limit the number of people at the respective areas.
LINK: Winter Park Resort