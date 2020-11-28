Comments
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – First responders in Pitkin County rushed to Smuggler Mountain after multiple people called 911 to report hearing large explosions on Saturday morning. Some people reported seeing smoke and flames.
Police and firefighters got to the base of the mountain, but say they did not see flames. They add there was no damage to nearby buildings.
After some investigating, they concluded the explosions came from operations at the Smuggler Mine property.
Injuries were not reported.
The mine is the oldest silver mine operating in the Aspen mining district. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.