DENVER (CBS4) – The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest travel day at Denver International Airport since mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic began. Officials say they expect around 50,000 passengers on Nov. 29.
Plastic barriers have been set up at ticket counters, TSA, and podiums at the gate.
Traveling soon? Remember these #TrainTips
⏰Trains run every 2-3 mins. If a train is crowded, wait for the next
🚆Move to the center of the platform, it's less crowded
🅰️Use the A-Bridge if you fly into/out of an A-Gate
✅Consider the free VeriFLY program: https://t.co/vDJ2xUX0GA pic.twitter.com/N6a5fQMbNO
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) November 28, 2020
All travelers 11 years old and older must wear a mask within any public indoor space and while waiting to use public transportation services. Airport officials say if you see a crowded train, wait for the next one. They come every two to three minutes.