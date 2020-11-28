DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4’s annual Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive needs 10,000 toys to meet the needs of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. There are 20 Boys & Girls Clubs across the Metro Area. And while they’re operating at a much lower capacity than usual, staff is working to meet the needs of member families who’ve been hit hard by the pandemic.

“This year the needs are even greater. When you support the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive, you’re bringing joy to our kids and you’re also providing tremendous relief to our club parents,” said Erin Porteous, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

The clubs became learning pods, when members lacked the resources to do online learning. And they re-opened in limited numbers for after-school care, when member parents had no other option but to work. Many of the member families have faced illness and job loss since March. The goal of the Together for Colorado Toy Drive is to bring just a small bit of joy to what has been a pretty dismal year for many.

“This year has been so isolating for many of us, and just the simple joy of being able to give a toy to a child, it means a lot to our kids who may not otherwise have a happy holiday season, but also for us…allows us as a community to come together and wrap compassion and kindness around kids who need it more than ever,” Porteous explained.

LINK: Information on the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver serve children ages 6 to 18. A donation of an age appropriate toy can make all the difference in the world. There are Together 4 Colorado donation bins in most Front Range King Soopers stores. You can drop a new toy in the bin through Dec. 24.