(CBS4) — Republican Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (CO-03), who represents much of Colorado’s Western Slope, said her family had a “turkey funeral” on Thanksgiving, and she was hosting around 30 people, despite public health orders prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. Garfield County, where Boebert lives, is currently under “Level Orange – High Risk” coronavirus restrictions.

“In Colorado, Thanksgiving is limited to 10 people, but funerals are limited to 30,” Boebert told Fox News in a recent interview in Washington, D.C. “So I’m going to have a peaceful funeral for a turkey and have about 30 people at my house.”

She later tweeted that she was also holding a funeral for a pig and a duck.

“That makes my guest limit about 90, right?” she tweeted.

Due to government regulations I have adjusted my Thanksgiving plans. Rather than just a funeral for a turkey, I’ll be holding one for a pig and duck as well. That makes my guest limit about 90, right? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 25, 2020

Gov. Jared Polis responded on Facebook, stating: “My hope and prayer is that it doesn’t turn into a real funeral for any of the attendees. The simple facts are that for a gathering that size, it’s more likely than not than an attendee will bring coronavirus in and that it will spread to several guests.”

“1 in 41 Coloradans are currently contagious with Coronavirus. And to those who are attending large gatherings including Representative-Elect Boebert, it is my sincere hope that you are among the lucky ones. May the odds be ever in your favor,” Polis stated.

RELATED: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Travels On A Plane For Thanksgiving, Days After Urging Residents To ‘Stay Home’

On Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock traveled on a commercial plane to visit family in Mississippi for the Thanksgiving holiday. That was on the same day he tweeted “Stay home as much as you can.”

“When Denver Mayor Michael Hancock goes against his own orders, Denver residents need to stop taking orders from Mayor Hancock,” Boebert tweeted.