ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Olde Town Arvada’s outdoor ice skating rink opened on Friday with new protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. The synthetic ice rink in Olde Town Square will be open Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from noon – 9 p.m.
Gusts are required to reserve a spot at the ice rink, which is located at West 57th Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Bouleavard. The cost for one hour of skating with skates included is $8.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released the following guidelines for guests at the ice rink:
- Online reservations are required at Olde Town Arvada’s website
- No more than 12 people are allowed on the rink at a time based on CDPHE’s social distancing calculator
- Masks are required at all times
- No eating or drinking on the ice skating rink or while checking in and putting on skates
- High touch areas will be sanitized hourly
- Social distancing is required and will be enforced
- Reservation refunds will be available for cancellations due to COVID-19 exposure or positive test results
- Skating rink attendants will be masked and following all proper safety precautions
Visitors at Olde Town Arvada can also enjoy a Holiday Pop-Up Market nearby. The market will open on Friday and runs through Dec. 24.
“It is our hope that these additional Holiday Pop-Ups will give our businesses the opportunity to both gain greater visibility, and allow customers to safely shop in an outdoor, open air environment.” said Joe Hengstler, Executive Director of the Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District.
Organizations in Arvada teamed up to create the Arvada Resiliency Task Force. Members will work to create programs and allocate resources to help businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.