BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – Many states are requiring face coverings indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Gaiters and bandannas have become popular accessories, particularly among college students and other young adults. But tests show those hipper face coverings are not as effective as surgical or cloth face masks.
Kaiser Health News reports that bandannas, like plastic face shields, allow the virus to escape out the bottom in aerosolized particles that can hang in the air for hours.
Gaiters are often made of such thin material that they don’t trap as much virus as cloth masks.
