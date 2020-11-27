CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– El Paso County officially moves to Level Red on the COVID-19 dial at 5 p.m. on Friday. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment informed the county of the move from Level Orange to Level Red- severe risk last week.

(credit: Colorado Department of Public Health And Environment)

Level Red means that there will be stricter limitations on social and commercial activities as well as capacity limits both indoors and out.

There are 20 counties in Colorado that are categorized under Level Red, including Denver, Adams, Larimer, Pueblo, and Summit counties.

