LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A man considered a person of interest in the death of a 71-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance at a shopping center in Longmont early Friday. Edward Hoid, 36, was reportedly throwing rocks at businesses in The Village at the Peaks and accosted a security guard who told him to leave.

Last week, police said they were looking for Hoid in connection with a robbery and assault that led to the death of 71-year-old Randall Schubert. Police said Schubert was knocked off his bicycle and his personal belongings, including credit cards, were stolen. It happened near the Longmont Rec Center on Nov. 5. Schubert died a few days later in the hospital.

A little after 1 a.m. on Friday, police got a report of suspicious behavior at 1250 South Hover Street. Officers found several businesses and vehicles had been broken into.

As officers were investigating, a security guard called police to report a man throwing rocks at several stores and restaurants in the area. The security guard said he advised the man, later identified at Hoid, the mall was closed and he needed to leave.

The guard said Hoid told him, “You are lucky you are not the police. Do you want to get shot?”

The guard said he could see a bulge in Hoid’s pocket and headed back to the security office — but Hoid followed him and blocked the door. He said Hoid eventually got out of the way he was able to go inside and shut the door — but that Hoid threw two chairs at the window of the security office.

Officers spotted Hoid and say he ran — but stopped when they ordered him to, and were able to take him into custody.

Hoid has been charged with the parole violation and several other crimes — but has not been charged in the death of Schubert.

“Mr. Schubert’s death is still a very active and serious investigation, and we are working closely with the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office,” Jeff Satur, Deputy Chief Police Services.

Hoid was transported to the Longmont Police Department for booking then to the Boulder County Jail.