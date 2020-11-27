Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Nuggets announced their preseason schedule on Friday. The first game will be in the Bay Arena against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 12.
This is a short offseason for the Nuggets, getting back on the court less than 3 months from their run to the Western Conference Finals.
Only have to wait 15 more days for the return of #MileHighBasketball! pic.twitter.com/roWiDzgHbm
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 27, 2020
The NBA has not released a statement on whether fans will be allowed in the arena due to coronavirus.
Here is the full schedule:
Dec. 12: Denver at Golden State, 6:30 p.m. MT
Dec. 16: Phoenix at Denver, 7 p.m. MT
Dec. 18: Portland at Denver, 7 p.m. MT