By Audra Streetman
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado health officials recorded 4,270 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Hospitalizations in the state continue to increase to new record levels.

(credit: UCHealth)

There are now 13,287 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Colorado hospitals. Infectious disease experts anticipate a possible surge in COVID-19 cases in the weeks following Thanksgiving. Hospitals are now taking steps to increase ICU bed capacity.

Nearly half of the state’s adult critical care ventilators are currently in use. More than 1 in 3 hospitals and facilities in the state anticipate a staff shortage in the next week.

A regional map of ICU bed availability from CDPHE shows hospitals have reached capacity in the San Luis Valley along with the southwest and southeast corners of the state.

(credit: CDPHE)

Colorado COVID-19 Data, as of 4 p.m. Friday:

Testing:

  • 45,689 tests conducted on Nov. 26 with 11.09% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
  • 11.62% daily positivity rate on Nov. 26

Hospital Data:

  • 1,682 Patients currently hospitalized, 92% of facilities reporting (+17)
  • 115 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (+3)
  • 175 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (+21)
  • 36% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (+0%)
  • 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0%)
  • 12% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (-1%)
  • 49% Critical care ventilators in use (+1%)
  • 79% of ICU Beds in use (361 available)

Case Summary:

  • 220,953 cases (+4,270)
  • 13,287 hospitalized (+39)
  • 1,707,374 tested (+17,717)
  • 3,091,838 test encounters (+45,689)
  • 2,977 deaths among cases (+20)
  • 2,521 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)
  • 2,131 outbreaks (+14)

CDPHE updates COVID-19 data daily at covid19.colorado.gov/data.

