‘Very Special For Me’: Fangio Reminisces First Coaching Stop In NFL With New Orleans SaintsThe last time the New Orleans Saints beat the Denver Broncos was back in 1994 and Vic Fangio was there – as the outside linebackers coach for the Saints.

Denver Nuggets First Preseason Game Against Golden State Warriors In Bay ArenaThe Denver Nuggets announced their preseason schedule on Friday. The first game will be in the Bay Arena against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 12.

Broncos: Saints' Hill At QB Both A Blessing And A CurseListen to Vic Fangio and you'd never guess the Broncos were preparing to face a quarterback making just his second career start as the New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill is expected to do Sunday at empty Empower Field.

Broncos Cancel Friday Practices, Close Team Facility Due To Covid-19 PositivesThe Denver Broncos will continue to prepare Friday for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, but not in person.

Colorado Buffs-USC Game On Saturday Cancelled Due To COVID, CU To Host San Diego StateSaturday’s game between USC and Colorado has been cancelled due to coronavirus issues at USC. Instead, the CU Buffs will host San Diego State.