CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– The coronavirus pandemic isn’t enough to keep some people from wanting to get the best deals at their favorite stores. Dawit Gebremariam and his friends took advantage of blockbuster sales like they do every year the day after Thanksgiving.

“We’re shopping! It’s Black Friday,” he exclaims.

However, this year, he noticed a few differences at the Outlets at Castle Rock, “There’s a lot more restrictions for sure, which I appreciate.”

According to Christopher Howes the president of the Colorado Retail Council, Colorado retailers are making customer safety their top priority during the busy Christmas shopping season. Just like they are at The Outlets.

“Everybody is masked up. We haven’t been able to obviously let as many people into the stores at a time,” says Jen Simpson with the shopping center.

Some businesses in Colorado make 40% of their annual income between now and Christmas. The Outlets, like other retailers, are hoping customers will feel safe enough out to leave the house and spend their dough.

“We’re hoping that it will still be a big month and that people will still come out and get their holiday shopping done a little bit earlier than maybe they usually do,” said Simpson.

Dawit didn’t see that happening on Black Friday, “It’s a lot less populated.”

Even though he plans to still do a lot of online shopping, he thinks people should feel safe getting out to brick and mortar stores.

“If I have to go into stores, it’s not going to be that bad, I don’t think,” he says.

Another holiday tradition that will look a little different here is visiting Santa Claus. He arrives Saturday, but his elves are asking you to make a reservation and they will be cleaning Santa’s house after every visitor.