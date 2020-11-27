DENVER (CBS4) – If you need to get outside and work off some of those Turkey Day calories then we have good news! Colorado will have a few quiet weather days with a warming trend through Saturday. Temperatures will be near normal statewide today and anywhere from 5-10 degrees above normal tomorrow.

Most of the state will have sunny to mostly sunny skies over the next few days with the exception of extreme southern Colorado. There is a slow-moving area of low pressure over Arizona this morning and it will push to the east over the next 36 hours. It’s close proximity will spin some cloud cover into our southern counties and potentially even a few rain and snow showers, but nothing heavy is expected.

By Sunday a cold front should move into the state with colder temperatures and a cold northerly wind. Right now we think it will be a dry frontal passage.

We’ll warm up again on Monday before another cold front arrives on Tuesday. It looks like that one will have a little moisture to work with so snow will return to the mountains. We may even see a little light snow in Denver at some point between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.