CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect accused of robbing and fatally shooting a gas station clerk on Thanksgiving. Deputies released a surveillance image of the suspect who walked into the Valero Gas station at South Quebec Street and East County Line Road around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators said the suspect walked up to the cash register and talked to the clerk for a short time. The suspect then pointed a handgun at the clerk who put cigarettes and money from the cash register in a shopping bag. The clerk was shot in the stomach after handing over the money.
After the shooting, several people entered the store, found the victim and called 911. When Deputies arrived, the victim was conscious and told deputies the suspect was wearing a mask, but could not remember anything else.
The suspect is described as a white male between 5’3″ and 5’7″. He was wearing a grey hoodie with a black and white plaid shirt/jacket, grey pants, brown shoes and eye glasses.
Witnesses told investigators they saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking away from the scene. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lone Tree Police Department and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
The clerk died at the hospital while in surgery. His name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once next of kin are notified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 720-874-8477.