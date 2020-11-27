CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Aurora News, Colorado News, Colorado Springs News

(CBS4) — Amazon employees in Colorado will get a holiday bonus this year. The company announced it will spend more than $500 million on bonuses for frontline workers to recognize their efforts during the holiday season. In September, Amazon announced nearly 2,000 job openings in the Denver metro area.

Amazon has a “Tech Hub” in Denver and approximately 10,500 employees working at its facilities in Colorado, according to a statement posted in Aug. 2020.

U.S. operations employees who are employed by the company from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 will qualify for a bonus of $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time employees,” logistics chief Dave Clark said Thursday in a company blog post.

“Combined with other holiday pay incentives, in this quarter alone we are investing over $750 million in additional pay for our front-line hourly workforce,” the website continues. “This brings our total spent on special bonuses and incentives for our teams globally to over $2.5 billion in 2020, including a $500 million thank you bonus earlier this year.”

“Our teams are doing amazing work serving customers’ essential needs, while also helping to bring some much needed holiday cheer for socially-distanced families around the world,” Clark wrote. “I’ve never been more grateful for — or proud of — our teams.”

Amazon and other major retailers have recently drawn fire for ending so-called hazard pay for employees who have continued to work during the coronavirus pandemic, CBS News reported.

