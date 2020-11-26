DENVER (CBS4) — Certain aspects of the holiday will be different this year, but, as happens every Thanksgiving, a small army was in action before sunrise Thursday to cook thousands of warm meals for the people struggling with empty pockets and empty stomachs.
Dozens of workers started preparing 2,800 meals at daybreak, meals which will be packaged and delivered to individuals and families staying in homeless shelters and senior living facilities.
“This meal is a Thanksgiving tradition for us, spanning more than 45 years,” said Jessica Trowbridge of King Soopers/City Market, which has donated 100 percent of the food. “We are grateful for the work The Salvation Army does and are pleased to add another year to our partnership and our tradition of serving those in need.”
Other sponsors are contributing to the costs of preparation and serving.
The staples of the meal come from 1,600 lbs of turkey, 45 lbs of butter, 3,500 bottles of water, 3,500 dinner rolls, 400 pumpkin pies, and 1,500 pints of milk.
In partnership with the City and County of Denver, The Salvation Army operates seven hotel shelters assisting nearly 900 people with shelter, food and other essentials. These individuals are experiencing homelessness and have COVID, have been exposed or are at high-risk. Other sites for Thanksgiving meal delivery include Crossroads, Lambuth Family Center, Harbor Light, Aurora Day Resource Center, three Salvation Army Silvercrest senior living facilities. The Salvation Army will also stock a mobile unit to put meals within reach of those experiencing homelessness on the streets.