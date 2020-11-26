GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo (CBS4)– After years of planning, a luxury train ride to Moab will soon be a reality, and the first U.S. route for Canada-based Rocky Mountaineer.

“They were scouting a location within the US to do a new route. They typically have routes in the Canadian Rockies, and they were very excited about a route from Denver to Moab with an overnight in Glenwood Springs,” said Lisa Langer, Director of Tourism Promotion for Glenwood Springs. “We were worried actually when COVID hit this whole idea might be trashed this whole idea may be gone.”

The Rocky Mountaineer wasn’t deterred and moved full steam ahead for plans to launch a preview season starting next August. The two-day trip will give riders the option for two one-way routes; one runs from Denver to Moab with an overnight in Glenwood Springs, the other runs from Moab to Denver, with an overnight in Denver.

A ticket will cost you $1,200 but Langer says to think of it like an all-inclusive cruise.

“The actual train route itself it’ll be a nice slow train and they have glass cars so there are observation cars throughout! That’s all they have are these beautiful observation cars and you get wined and dined on the train so it’s really like taking a cruise on the rails,” said Langer.

For Langer, the best part is that no matter which route you choose, Glenwood Springs will be the mid-way point.

“Huge, it’s huge. It’s a game changer really,” she said.

Langer has been working tirelessly to find ways to help the town recover. Businesses in Glenwood were hit hard by the pandemic, and just as they began to climb out, they were hit with a major forest fire: the Grizzly Creek Fire.

“That is enough to cripple anybody with a pandemic and then to have a fire on top of it? So, this will really re-energize and reinvigorate tourism for Glenwood Springs.”

While it might be hard to think of taking a luxury train ride in the middle of a pandemic, it might be just what people need when it launches in August. Langer expect it will draw international attention.

“The Rocky Mountaineer has offices right outside of London, they’ve got offices in Australia, so they’ve got sales teams all over the world and people are really excited about taking the train.”

The preview season will run from Aug. 15 through Oct. 23, 2021 and have 40 departures over 10 weeks. For more information, click here.