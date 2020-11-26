DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis will quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Polis said the governor took a COVID-19 test on Wednesday evening and tested negative.
“Per CDC and CDPHE guidance, the Governor has begun quarantine, will be closely monitored, and will be re-tested in the coming days,” the spokesperson said.
This evening, I learned that I was exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. I took a test tonight and tested negative but will begin quarantine, per CDC and CDPHE guidance. pic.twitter.com/aeUQP8ynaD
— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) November 26, 2020
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says people who have been exposed to COVID-19 need to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of test results. People who test positive for the virus must isolate for at least 10 days.
To find a COVID testing site near you go to covid19.colorado.gov/testing
Hmmm…… he followed all the rules and still got exposed and is in quarantine? Makes one wonder if the “rulers” believe the rules work. I wish him well.
Repeat after me: WEARING A MASK PROTECTS OTHERS FROM YOU. That’s what the medical community (CDC and well-respected members of the community) has been saying FOR MONTHS – and you just FLUNKED THE POP QUIZ.
Depending on the mask, whether it is worn properly so it covers both nose and mouth, AND the “fit”, it only only about 70% of the time for disposable and fabric masks (and can be LESS) and 95% of the time with N95 or KN95 masks. A recent study indicated that wearing a mask only protects the WEARER about 30% of the time if the person spreading the disease is not masked as well – although it jumps right back up (again, based on type and whether the masks are worn properly) if both the person with the disease and the exposed person are wearing them.
Ok. Where did the story about the mayor go? The timing here is crazy.