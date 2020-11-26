DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock traveled on a plane to visit family on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. This comes on the day he tweeted “Stay home as much as you can.”

Hancock’s office confirmed that the mayor flew to Houston with his final destination as Mississippi.

Hancock issued the following statement regarding his personal Thanksgiving travel:

“I fully acknowledge that I have urged everyone to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. I have shared how my family cancelled our plans for our traditional multi-household Thanksgiving celebration. What I did not share, but should have, is that my wife and my daughter have been in Mississippi, where my daughter recently took a job. As the holiday approached, I decided it would be safer for me to travel to see them than to have two family members travel back to Denver.

“I recognize that my decision has disappointed many who believe it would have been better to spend Thanksgiving alone. As a public official, whose conduct is rightly scrutinized for the message it sends to others, I apologize to the residents of Denver who see my decision as conflicting with the guidance to stay at home for all but essential travel. I made my decision as a husband and father, and for those who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head.”

I fully acknowledge that I have urged everyone to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. I have shared how my family cancelled our plans for our traditional multi-household Thanksgiving celebration. (1/5) — Michael B. Hancock 😷 (@MayorHancock) November 25, 2020

Hancock’s office released this statement to CBS4 before the mayor tweeted his response, “As he has shared, the Mayor is not hosting his traditional large family dinner this year, but instead traveling alone to join his wife and daughter where the three of them will celebrate Thanksgiving at her residence instead of having them travel back to Denver. Upon return, he will follow all necessary health and safety guidance and quarantine.”

In recent days, Hancock has been spreading the message to not travel this holiday and stay with those in your own household to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Pass the potatoes, not COVID. 🏘️Stay home as much as you can, especially if you're sick.

💻Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners.

❌Avoid travel, if you can.

🍲Order your holiday meal from a local eatery.

🎁Shop online with a small business for #BlackFriday. pic.twitter.com/acQpWs2Ism — Michael B. Hancock 😷 (@MayorHancock) November 25, 2020

The City and County of Denver entered into Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial last week, into the severe risk category.

Hancock appeared at a news conference with Gov. Jared Polis on Friday and said, “We need everyone to stay home.” During the news conference, he pleaded with residents to stay home during the coming weeks, saying we are “about to enter hardest phase” of the coronavirus pandemic.