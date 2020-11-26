DENVER (CBS4) – More than 65,000 Coloradans were tested for COVID-19 on the day before Thanksgiving. It is the single largest number of COVID-19 tests in one day in the state since the pandemic started.
The state has surpassed 3 million testing encounters, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Testing encounters are the total number of tests conducted during the pandemic, including multiples if people get tested more than once.
The 7-day average positivity rate currently stands at 11.13%. The percentage has decreased each day since Nov. 17 when it was 12.88%.
On Thanksgiving, CDPHE reported more than 6,000 new cases of the virus. A new modeling report released on Wednesday estimates 1 in 41 Coloradans are currently infected with COVID-19.
So far in Colorado, more than 2,500 people have died from the virus. CDPHE updates COVID-19 data daily at covid19.colorado.gov/data.
Colorado COVID-19 Data, as of 4 p.m. Thursday:
Testing:
- 65,750 tests conducted on Nov. 25 with 11.13% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
- 10.51% daily positivity rate on Nov. 25
Hospital Data:
- 1,665 Patients currently hospitalized, 95% of facilities reporting (+13)
- 112 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (-30)
- 154 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (-44)
- 36% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (+0%)
- 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0%)
- 13% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (-1%)
- 48% Critical care ventilators in use (-2%)
- 81% of ICU Beds in use (330 available)
Case Summary:
- 216,683 cases (+6,053)
- 13,248 hospitalized (+204)
- 1,689,657 tested (+27,654)
- 3,046,149 test encounters (+65,750)
- 2,957 deaths among cases (+51)
- 2,521 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)
- 2,117 outbreaks (+31)