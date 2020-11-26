DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday will be far from the coldest Thanksgiving on record in Denver, but temperatures are guaranteed to stay cooler than usual for Turkey Day. The Front Range will struggle to reach the lower 40s Thursday afternoon.
A storm passing just west of Colorado will keep temperatures below normal statewide. Normally the Denver metro area is in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees on Thanksgiving.
The storm contains limited moisture so while clouds will increase significantly through the day, snow is expected to stay mainly in the mountains. And even in the high country, any accumulation will be minor. Most mountain areas above 9,000 feet will get up to 1 inch in most cases with isolated higher amounts.
The exception will be southwest Colorado. The storm will move from Utah to New Mexico on Friday. And therefore the southern mountains including the San Juans and parts of the Sangre de Cristos should get at least 2-4 inches of snow. Clearly not a big storm!
Closer to Denver, there is a chance a few flurries or light snow showers could develop in the foothills on the west side of the metro area or above 6,000 feet along the Palmer Divide to the south. But no accumulation is expected in these areas.
Friday will be another chilly as a northerly flow continues over Colorado. Then warmer weather arrives for Saturday followed by cooler temperatures again on Sunday.