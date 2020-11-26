DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans should check ahead before getting a COVID-19 test this week. All state-partnered testing sites will close on Thanksgiving and some may also close on Friday.
Because of the holiday, health officials said if you’re not feeling well or have been exposed to the virus, you may need to isolate/quarantine before getting tested.
“If you wind up testing positive, you will need to be isolated for at least 10 days,” said officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “If you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, you will need to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of the test result.”
The following COVIDCheck Colorado community testing sites are closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday:
- All City Stadium South.
- Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office and Conference Center.
- Mountain Range High School.
- North High School.
- St. Vrain Valley Schools Innovation Center.
- Instructional Support Facility.
- Cherry Creek High School.
- Colorado Mesa University.
All state-partnered, MAKO Medical community testing sites are closed on Thanksgiving day. These sites will be open Friday.
- Water World – Federal Heights.
- Aurora Center for Active Adults – Del Mar.
- Centennial Center Park.
- City of Thornton Municipal Service Center – Thornton Fire.
- Fountain.
- Falcon – Rock Island Regional Trailhead.
- Pikes Peak Community College Rampart Range Campus
- Citadel Mall – Colorado Springs.
- Mesa County Fairgrounds.
- Pueblo State Fairgrounds.
- Stazio Ball Fields.
- Fremont County DPHE.
- Boulder Fairgrounds.
- Silverthorne.
- Lone Tree – Canvas Credit Union.
All state-partnered, Curative community testing sites are closed on Thanksgiving day. These will be open on Friday.
- University of Northern Colorado.
- Jefferson County, Douglas County, Clear Creek County, and Park County mobile van.
- Northeast Colorado Health Department mobile van.